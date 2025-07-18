Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 7,980 Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Toro by 81.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Toro by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

