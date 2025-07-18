The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $193.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $162.27 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.