Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,496 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period.

BSCS stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

