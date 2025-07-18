Larson Financial Group LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9,201.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.