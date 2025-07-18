Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $937.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $942.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $846.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.77.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.33.

Read Our Latest Report on KLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.