Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 802 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $93.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.