KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $2,502,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KLA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $937.08 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $942.97. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $846.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.77.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.33.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

