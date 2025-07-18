Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after buying an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CME Group by 126.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CME stock opened at $277.82 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

