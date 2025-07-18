Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $9,145,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,280.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,206.36 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,173.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,194.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

