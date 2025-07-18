Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 27,209 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,209 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $66,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,606.47.

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,372. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,413 shares of company stock valued at $172,987,751 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,595.42 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,596.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,467.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,381.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

