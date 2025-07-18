Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,735,000 after acquiring an additional 437,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,032,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,639,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 68,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,448,000.

VSGX stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

