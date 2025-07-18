Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Mplx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,047,000 after buying an additional 79,799 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,079,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,971,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.