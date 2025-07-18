Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

