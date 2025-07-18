Larson Financial Group LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Mehmood Khan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.33 per share, with a total value of $301,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,819.32. The trade was a 662.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

