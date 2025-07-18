Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $587,000 Position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,633,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,605 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,141,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,422,000 after purchasing an additional 153,337 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter.

JMOM stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $64.68.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

