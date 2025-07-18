Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 954.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 52,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $202.34 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

