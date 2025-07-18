Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 892.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $48,749,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Nasdaq stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

