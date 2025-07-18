Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $545,000 in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 105,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.