Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 493.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,665,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

