Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,771 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.94.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:HLT opened at $272.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.76.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

