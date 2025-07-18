Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.2%

FNF opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

