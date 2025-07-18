Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 861.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 85,427 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,522,000 after buying an additional 177,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

