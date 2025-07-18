Dakota Wealth Management Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,973 shares of company stock worth $5,541,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

