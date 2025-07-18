Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,799,000 after purchasing an additional 370,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $376,247,000 after buying an additional 176,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

