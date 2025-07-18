SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $54,167,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,418,000 after purchasing an additional 223,887 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Belden by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 157,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDC stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. Belden Inc has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

