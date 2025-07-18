Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $55,195,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 69,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $166.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.76.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

