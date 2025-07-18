iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

