SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 340 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE AWK opened at $142.30 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

