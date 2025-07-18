SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 26 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $713.57 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $708.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

