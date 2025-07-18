Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in America Movil were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in America Movil by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 3,713.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America Movil by 109.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

America Movil Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). America Movil had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of America Movil from $19.60 to $20.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

