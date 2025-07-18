Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,980 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,425 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,393,000 after acquiring an additional 741,782 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:BJ opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $4,673,936.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,403,843.95. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,110. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.