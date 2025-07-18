Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 9.5%

PAVE stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.