United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,122,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1%

UPS stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Galvan Research reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.