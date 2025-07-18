Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $129,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,679.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $192.27 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.74 and a 52-week high of $263.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

