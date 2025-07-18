iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EEMV opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

