25,750 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.24.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $120.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.43%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.