Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $8.55. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 14,337 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

