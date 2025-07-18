Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.15 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.31). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.31), with a volume of 22,460 shares trading hands.

Ebiquity Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £30.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 3.22 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebiquity had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ebiquity plc will post 2.9145078 EPS for the current year.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

