SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.2%

MPC stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

