Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8%

GPC stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $149.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

