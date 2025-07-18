Whittier Trust Co. Has $449,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $129.53 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

