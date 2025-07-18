Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.44 and traded as low as $25.98. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 9,556 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 41,058 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,232,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,283.16. The trade was a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $1,321,347 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

