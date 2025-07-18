Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,648 Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after buying an additional 10,763,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,869,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.5%

FHN opened at $22.20 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.