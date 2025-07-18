Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,495,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after buying an additional 691,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 580,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after acquiring an additional 373,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $36,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71. AECOM has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

