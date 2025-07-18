Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as low as C$1.71. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 66,525 shares trading hands.
E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$2.58 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.
Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.
