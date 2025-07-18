Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:EGet Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as low as C$1.71. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 66,525 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$2.58 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$133.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.

