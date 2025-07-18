Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,183 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 25,641.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

