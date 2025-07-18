Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,915,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $550.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

