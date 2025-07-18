Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.84 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 87.70 ($1.18). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 87.70 ($1.18), with a volume of 38 shares traded.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of £12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.84.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

