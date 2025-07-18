Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.87.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 12.5%

NYSE ELV opened at $301.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.07 and its 200-day moving average is $396.26. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

