Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.33 and traded as low as $30.51. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $295.34 million, a PE ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

